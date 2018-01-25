Cavanaugh was assigned to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh was just recalled from the G League on Jan. 21, but did not appear in either of Atlanta's two games since his promotion. The George Washington product makes a steady impact for the BayHawks, however, so he'll return there to see steady playing time.

