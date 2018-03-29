Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League
Cavanaugh was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Michael Cunnningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Both Cavanaugh and Josh Magette will head back down to aid the Bayhawks in their G-League playoff run. Cavanaugh had actually seen some court time in the last eight games for the Hawks, but was averaging just 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.1 minutes. Even when he's recalled, Cavanaugh can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
