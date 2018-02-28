Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League for rehab
Cavanaugh (ankle) has been assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks for rehab, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh has missed the Hawks' past 17 games while nursing an ankle injury. More information on his recovery should be available assuming he goes through practices and games in Erie.
