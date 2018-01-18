Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League
Cavanaugh was assigned to the Erie Bayhawks of the G-League on Thursday.
Cavanaugh, who was signed for the remainder of the season back in early December, has appeared in 30 games for the Hawks this season. But, with Atlanta off until Saturday, Cavanaugh will get the opportunity to play in the Bayhawks' game on Friday before likely returning to the Hawks for Saturday's outing with the Bulls.
