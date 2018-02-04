Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Brought back from G League
The Hawks recalled Cavanaugh from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh rejoins the Hawks in advance of Sunday's matinee tilt with the Knicks in New York following a two-game stint in the G League, during which he averaged 11.0 points (on 38.8 percent shooting from the floor), 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 16.5 minutes per contest. He'll be on hand as a depth option in the Hawks frontcourt but is unlikely to regularly crack head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.
