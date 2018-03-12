The Hawks recalled Cavanaugh from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday.

The Hawks have five players on their injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the Thunder, so there's a good chance Cavanaugh will be active for the contest if multiple players are unavailable. Don't expect Cavanaugh to see much meaningful playing time behind frontcourt starters John Collins and Dewayne Dedmon, however. Cavanaugh hasn't appeared in a game for the Hawks since Jan. 17, when he made a five-minute cameo against the Pelicans.