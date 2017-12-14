Cavanaugh will come off the pine for Thursday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

In a surprising move, Cavanaugh got his first start of the year Tuesday, bumping Miles Plumlee to the bench. In the process, he racked up 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. He'll head back to the bench Thursday, however, as Plumlee returns to the starting five. John Collins (shoulder) has been cleared to play as well, which could cut into Cavanaugh's workload. The situation is probably worth monitoring, as Cavanaugh has been a productive fantasy player over the past four games.