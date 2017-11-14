Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Enjoys career night in Monday's loss
Cavanaugh contributed 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 106-105 loss to the Pelicans.
Cavanaugh stepped up with Mike Muscala (ankle) sidelined for a fifth straight game and Ersan Ilyasova (knee) still out as well. As a two-way contract player, Cavanaugh will likely spend most of his time this season with the Erie BayHawks of the G League. However, he certainly proved capable of filling in on Monday, posting career highs across the board.
