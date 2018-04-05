Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Headed back to G-League
Cavanaugh was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League to take part in Tuesday's game against the Heat, where he played 10 minutes and posted five points and four rebounds. He'll now return to Erie for the team's outing in the conference finals Friday against Raptors 905.
