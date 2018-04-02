Cavanaugh was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh and a handful of other Hawks are heading back down to aid the BayHawks in their playoff run. Following Tuesday's contest, he should be recalled to the big club, though he's been a DNP-CD in each of the last two games for Atlanta.

