Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Headed to G-League
Cavanaugh was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh and a handful of other Hawks are heading back down to aid the BayHawks in their playoff run. Following Tuesday's contest, he should be recalled to the big club, though he's been a DNP-CD in each of the last two games for Atlanta.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...