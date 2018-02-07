Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Likely out through All-Star break
Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested Tuesday that Cavanaugh (ankle) might not resume playing until after the All-Star break, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Cavanaugh turned his right ankle in his most recent outing with the G League's Erie BayHawks on Feb. 3 and rejoined the NBA team the following day so the training staff could monitor his injury. With the All-Star break just over a week away, it appears the Hawks may be inclined to keep holding Cavanaugh out for the next five games just to afford him some additional rest. Even when healthy, Cavanaugh wasn't included in Budenholzer's rotation, so his expected absence won't have much of an impact in the fantasy realm.
