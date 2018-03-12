Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Listed as probable for Tuesday
Cavanaugh (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Cavanaugh missed nearly two months with an ankle injury, but was able to participate in handful of games in the G-League on a rehab stint and should be available to play Tuesday. With the Hawks dealing with a slew of injuries, Cavanaugh could see a larger workload than the 13.8 minutes he was averaging earlier this season. That will likely depend on how the ankle responds, though, so Cavanaugh will still likely be someone to avoid for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...