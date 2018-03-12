Cavanaugh (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Cavanaugh missed nearly two months with an ankle injury, but was able to participate in handful of games in the G-League on a rehab stint and should be available to play Tuesday. With the Hawks dealing with a slew of injuries, Cavanaugh could see a larger workload than the 13.8 minutes he was averaging earlier this season. That will likely depend on how the ankle responds, though, so Cavanaugh will still likely be someone to avoid for fantasy purposes.