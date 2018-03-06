Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Logs 15 minutes in G-League game
Cavanaugh (ankle) posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Sunday's G-League matchup against Iowa.
Cavanaugh missed around a month and a half of action with an ankle injury, but after being assigned to the G-League last week, has been able to play in a pair of games. He's logged 13 and 15 minutes, respectively, during those two contests, so it's clear he's being eased back into the swing of things. Cavanaugh appears to be over the ankle injury, but when the Hawks will ultimately recall him is still to be determined. Prior to the injury, Cavanaugh was playing just a minor role for the Hawks and likely won't have much utility in fantasy leagues once cleared.
