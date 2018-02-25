Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Out again Monday
Cavanaugh (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh has been sidelined for just over a month now and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return. For that reason, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to return coming on Wednesday against the Pacers. Even when he's back to full strength, Cavanaugh will likely struggle to post fantasy relevant numbers considering he struggles to see more than minutes in the teens most nights.
