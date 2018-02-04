Cavanaugh will not play in Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Cavanaugh was summoned from the G League prior to Sunday's game, but the 23-year-old will not be in uniform for the matinee contest due to an apparent ankle injury. Cavanaugh hasn't seen extended run with the Hawks since early January, so his absence shouldn't cause much of a shake-up in the team's rotation.