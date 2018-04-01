The Hawks recalled Cavanaugh from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Cavanaugh should thus be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Magic after missing Atlanta's most recent contest Friday versus the 76ers. Over his last eight appearances with the Hawks, Cavanaugh is averaging 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game, numbers that don't make him a particularly interesting fantasy commodity.