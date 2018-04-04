Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh was sent to the G-League to aid the BayHawks in their playoff run, with his recall to the NBA afterward not coming as a surprise. He's only seen spot run as of late with Atlanta, however.

