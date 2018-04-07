Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Saturday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh will presumably remain with Atlanta for the remainder of the regular season, as the BayHawks were eliminated from the playoffs Friday night. He's seen spotty run as of late, averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.9 minutes since March 13.