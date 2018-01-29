Play

Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League on Monday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Cavanaugh spent the weekend with the Erie BayHawks and will head back to Atlanta for the team's two-game homestand Monday and Wednesday. Cavanaugh has appeared in just one of Hawks' last nine games, so it looks like he is out of the rotation for now.

