Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Remains out Tuesday
Cavanaugh (ankle) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Cavanaugh continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, which will keep him sidelined for a second straight contests. The 23-year-old hasn't been a regular in the rotation since early January and can safely ignored in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.