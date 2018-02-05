Play

Cavanaugh (ankle) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Cavanaugh continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, which will keep him sidelined for a second straight contests. The 23-year-old hasn't been a regular in the rotation since early January and can safely ignored in most fantasy formats.

