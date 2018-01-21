Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Returns from G-League
Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh has now seen action in three games with the Hawks' G-League affiliate, averaging 19.3 points and 12.7 rebounds across 35.9 minutes. Despite being recalled, however, Cavanaugh has been a DNP-CD in four of Atlanta's last five games, so it appears he's outside the regular rotation and shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Will start Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: To be signed for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Enjoys career night in Monday's loss•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Signs two-way contract with Hawks•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...