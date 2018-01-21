Cavanaugh was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh has now seen action in three games with the Hawks' G-League affiliate, averaging 19.3 points and 12.7 rebounds across 35.9 minutes. Despite being recalled, however, Cavanaugh has been a DNP-CD in four of Atlanta's last five games, so it appears he's outside the regular rotation and shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.