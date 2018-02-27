Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Ruled out Wednesday
Cavanaugh (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pacers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Despite sitting out for over a month, the Hawks have yet to provide any sort of update on Cavanaugh's injury, so it's unclear just how close he is to making a return. For now, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis and until he's reported to be back at practice, a return from Cavanaugh shouldn't be considered forthcoming. His next shot to play will be Friday against the Warriors.
