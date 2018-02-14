Play

Cavanaugh (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons.

As expected, Cavanaugh will remain out through the All-Star break as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The Hawks will also be without Dennis Schroder (back), Ersan Ilyasova (shoulder) and Kent Bazemore (rest), so several role players will be in line for increased minutes Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories