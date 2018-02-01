The Hawks assigned Cavanaugh to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday.

Cavanaugh hasn't been a staple in the Hawks' rotation for more than three weeks, so he'll head to the G League on at least a short-term basis to pick up more significant run. Over five appearances with the BayHawks this season, Cavanaugh is averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest.