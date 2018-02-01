Play

The Hawks assigned Cavanaugh to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday.

Cavanaugh hasn't been a staple in the Hawks' rotation for more than three weeks, so he'll head to the G League on at least a short-term basis to pick up more significant run. Over five appearances with the BayHawks this season, Cavanaugh is averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories