Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Sent back to G League
The Hawks assigned Cavanaugh to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday.
Cavanaugh hasn't been a staple in the Hawks' rotation for more than three weeks, so he'll head to the G League on at least a short-term basis to pick up more significant run. Over five appearances with the BayHawks this season, Cavanaugh is averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...