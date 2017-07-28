Cavanaugh signed a partially-guaranteed rookie deal with the Hawks on Friday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A 6-foot-9 forward out of George Washington, Cavanaugh will join the Hawks for training camp. According to Vivlamore, however, it's likely he'll end up with the team's G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks. Last season, during his senior year, Cavanaugh posted 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 32.2 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 40.9 percent from beyond the arc on 4.7 attempts per game. He seemingly projects to be a stretch-four at the NBA level.
