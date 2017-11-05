Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Signs two-way contract with Hawks
Cavanaugh signed a two-way contract with the Hawks, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh went through training camp with the Hawks, but was cut before the season started. Even with the two-way designation, Cavanaugh will likely spend most of the season with the Hawks G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.
