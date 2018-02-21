Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cavanaugh (ankle) was unable to practice Wednesday, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cavanaugh has been sidelined since early February with an ankle injury and appears to still be dealing with some discomfort. He was unable to take part in practice Wednesday, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Friday against the Pacers. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest, though even if he were to be cleared, Cavanaugh would likely only play a small complementary role off the bench.
