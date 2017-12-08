Cavanaugh is expected to be signed for the rest of the season, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cavanaugh signed a two-way contract with the Hawks in November and recently has become a fixture in the team's rotation. He's coming off an outing against the Magic where he played a career-high 30 minutes, posting 13 points and six rebounds in that time. Under his two-way deal, Cavanaugh is allowed to spend a max of 45 days with the Hawks, and he still has a little over two weeks before that expires, so look for the team to sign him at that point. Atlanta already released Nicolas Brussino on Friday to create an open roster spot for Cavanaugh.