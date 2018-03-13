Cavanaugh (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Cavanaugh, who's fresh off a G-League rehab stint, will be making his return to action with the Hawks after missing the last two months of action with an ankle injury. While he's averaged just 13.8 minutes so far this season, the Hawks are slated to be without the likes of DeAndre' Bembry (abdomen), Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Antonius Cleveland (ankle), Jaylen Morris (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (knee), which could allow Cavanaugh some extra playing time right away despite being fresh off an injury.