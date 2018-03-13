Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Will play Tuesday vs. Thunder
Cavanaugh (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cavanaugh, who's fresh off a G-League rehab stint, will be making his return to action with the Hawks after missing the last two months of action with an ankle injury. While he's averaged just 13.8 minutes so far this season, the Hawks are slated to be without the likes of DeAndre' Bembry (abdomen), Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Antonius Cleveland (ankle), Jaylen Morris (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (knee), which could allow Cavanaugh some extra playing time right away despite being fresh off an injury.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Tyler Cavanaugh: 19 and 11 in win•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Called up from G League•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Logs 15 minutes in G-League game•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...