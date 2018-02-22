Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Will remain out Friday
Cavanaugh (ankle) has been ruled out for Fridya's game against the Pacers.
Cavanaugh has been out since the start of February and wasn't able to go through practice earlier this week, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll have the weekend off for some extra rest and rehabilitation, but it's certainly possible Cavanaugh misses more time moving forward.
