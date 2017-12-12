Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Will start Tuesday
Cavanaugh will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
In a bit of a surprising decision, the Hawks will give Cavanaugh his first start of the season as Miles Plumlee shifts to the bench. Cavanaugh, who began the year on a two-way contract, has worked his way into a consistent rotation spot of late, averaging more than 23 minutes per game over the last five contests. In that span, the 23-year-old holds averages of 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...