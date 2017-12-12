Cavanaugh will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In a bit of a surprising decision, the Hawks will give Cavanaugh his first start of the season as Miles Plumlee shifts to the bench. Cavanaugh, who began the year on a two-way contract, has worked his way into a consistent rotation spot of late, averaging more than 23 minutes per game over the last five contests. In that span, the 23-year-old holds averages of 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.