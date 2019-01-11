Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Active vs. Sixers
Dorsey (ankle) will be available to play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey was listed as probable on the injury report for Friday with a left ankle sprain, but it looks like his spot on there was just precautionary. Look for Dorsey to play his regular limited role off the bench in Philadelphia.
