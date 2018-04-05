Dorsey finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 loss to Miami.

Dorsey recorded double-digit scoring for the seventh time in his last eight games. The Hawks have absolutely nothing to play for and the fringe players such as Dorsey, are being given a good opportunity to show the coaches what they can do. He appears to be locked in for steady minutes down the stretch and could be a nice points and threes streamer if you are desperate.