Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Appears in garbage time
Dorsey played two minutes in Friday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz, scoring one point (1-2 FT) and contributing no other statistics.
Dorsey was unavailable for the Hawks' previous game Wednesday against the Kings but was available in his usual role as a deep reserve for the front end of the back-to-back set. The Hawks are likely to move some of their veterans prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but with rookies Trae Young and Kevin Huerter locked in as the team's starting guards, it's hard to envision Dorsey pushing for major minutes in the final couple months of the season.
