Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Appears on injury report
Dorsey is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey is still expected to be available but there remains the small chance he could be downgraded prior to tip-off. Regardless, the Hawks' rotation is unlikely to be significantly impacted by his status, as the 22-year-old is averaging. 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds over 9.3 minutes per contest.
