Dorsey has been assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks.

Dorsey has played only 63 minutes at the NBA level in 10 games this season, totaling 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. He has a more prominent role in the G-League, however, where he averages 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent from deep.