Dorsey was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dorsey has seen double-digit minutes just once this season, so he'll head to the G-League with the chance to further his development on a much larger workload. He'll likely be recalled in time for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, though even if he does, Dorsey won't be a fantasy relevant player in the majority of leagues.