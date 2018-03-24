Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Bench-high scoring total again Friday
Dorsey offered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.
Dorsey led the second unit in scoring for the second straight night while generating his third double-digit scoring effort in the last five games overall. The 22-year-old has proven capable of offering some solid scoring, rebounding and assists contributions any time he sees at least 20 minutes, likely ensuring that he'll continue enjoying a steady role off the bench for what's left of the regular season.
