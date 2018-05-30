Dorsey was arrested Saturday in Eugene, Ore. on charges of DUII, open container and driving without lights, KVAL News Eugene reports.

Dorsey, who bolted for the NBA last spring following two seasons at Oregon, was reportedly stopped by police due to the lack of lights on his vehicle. Upon engaging Dorsey, officers spotted an open container of alcohol on the passenger side of the vehicle and suspected the 22-year-old was impaired. The Hawks announced that they are aware of Dorsey's rest, but both the organization and the NBA will likely let the legal process play out before levying punishment. The combo guard appeared in 56 games for the Hawks as a rookie, averaging 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 17.4 minutes per contest.