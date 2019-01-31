Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Chance to return Friday
Dorsey (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey has missed the past two games due to a knee injury, but it sounds like he's closing in on a return. Even if the 22-year-old is active Friday, he doesn't figure to factor heavily into the Hawks' rotation.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...