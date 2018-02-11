Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Collects 10 points off bench Sunday
Dorsey posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.
Dorsey has now played over 20 minutes in each of the past four contests as the youthful Hawks are searching for answers off the bench. He's proven that with his minutes he can contribute modest point totals with solid defense, which should earn the rookie similar playing time if not more going forward.
