Dorsey is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Kings due to a bruised left knee, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

It's unclear when Dorsey sustained the injury, but he did not see the floor in Monday's game against the Clippers, and he's played only sparingly as a fringe-rotation player over the past couple of months. Regardless, don't expect Dorsey to be available Wednesday night.