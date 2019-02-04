Dorsey (illness) will be available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Dorsey had been listed as probable with a throat infection. Rowland's report suggests Dorsey is feeling better following the Hawks' morning shootaround, so the second-year guard shouldn't be subject to any limitations in Washington. Dorsey hasn't been a regular staple in Atlanta's rotation this season, appearing in only 27 of the team's 52 games while maxing out at 20 minutes.