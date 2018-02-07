Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Hands out career-high seven dimes in Tuesday's win
Dorsey accumulated 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, two steals, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 win over the Grizzlies.
Dorsey contributed a career high in assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the third time in 28 career appearances. Dorsey appeared in 14 of 15 games in January, the lone exception being the first tilt, and earned 12.5 minutes per over the course of the month. Through three February affairs, Dorsey is averaging 19.7 minutes per, and he also earned a career high in minutes played in this one. Expect the rookie to keep receiving plenty of opportunities to hone his skills over the final stretch of 2017-18.
