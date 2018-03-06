Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Headed back to bench role
Dorsey will return to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.
Dorsey picked up the spot start Sunday against the Suns with Kent Bazemore getting the night off for rest, posting 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes. However, Bazemore has since rejoined the team and will be active in his usual capacity Tuesday, which sends Dorsey back to the bench. While Dorsey should see a significant decrease in his workload due to the demotion, the Hawks aren't going to make the playoffs, so it wouldn't be surprising if his workload expanded over the last month or so of the season considering the likelihood the Hawks will want to further evaluate their younger talent.
