Dorsey, according to coach Mike Budenholzer, will be the primary beneficiary of Marco Belinelli's buyout, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dorsey has already begun seeing increased run with the Hawks over the past 11 games, averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 17.2 minutes. With the Hawks opting to buy out Belinelli, Dorsey may be in an even better position now. Over the past two games, he's averaged 27.0 minutes, posting 10.5 points and 5.0 assists -- enough production to make him relevant in some deeper fantasy formats, as well as DFS.