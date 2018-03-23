Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Leads bench in scoring Thursday
Dorsey registered 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.
Dorsey has been passed over by Damion Lee over the last two games for the start at two-guard in place of Kent Bazemore (knee), but he actually outpaced Lee in minutes Thursday. The 22-year-old generated his first double-digit scoring effort of the last three games, although his inefficient shooting continues to cap his overall production. Factoring in Thursday's contest, he's now posted a sub-40-percent success rate in five of the last six games, and seven of the last nine contests overall.
