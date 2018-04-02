Dorsey recorded 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two assists across 22 points in Sunday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Dorsey did very little outside of score Sunday night for the Hawks, but he was efficient doing that, as he missed just three shots all night in his 22 minutes. Dorsey will continue to see minutes off the bench as the Hawks evaluate their young talent, and if Dorsey can continue to score at a solid pace and contribute elsewhere, he can earn more minutes to open next year, or even just a roster spot for that matter.