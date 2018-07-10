Dorsey (hip) is out for Tuesday's summer league tilt against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dorsey will miss a second straight game as a result of left hip tightness, though there's no indication the injury is serious. Through four summer league games, he's averaged 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.