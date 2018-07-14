Hawks' Tyler Dorsey: Out again with groin tightness
Dorsey (groin) will remain sidelined for Friday's summer league matchup against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dorsey has been dealing with a groin issue throughout summer summer league, and will now miss his second straight game as a result. The Hawks figure to continue erring on the side of caution until the young guard puts the injury behind him.
